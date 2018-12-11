Celebration of Light ceremony is Wednesday in Hayden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Haven Community Center, 300 South Shelton Lane in Hayden.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to decorate ornaments, enjoy chili, cookies and hot chocolate and join in a special candle-lighting ceremony. Participants may also bring a photo and share a memory of the person they are honoring.

This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health. Call 970-846-8319 for more information.