Celebration of Light ceremony is Wednesday in Hayden
December 11, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Haven Community Center, 300 South Shelton Lane in Hayden.
If you go
What: Celebration of Light
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12
Where: Haven Community Center, 300 South Shelton Lane in Hayden.
Individuals of all ages are welcome to decorate ornaments, enjoy chili, cookies and hot chocolate and join in a special candle-lighting ceremony. Participants may also bring a photo and share a memory of the person they are honoring.
This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health. Call 970-846-8319 for more information.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.