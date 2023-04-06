Celebrating the little victories: Steamboat girls lax falls to Battle Mountain but wins second half

Steamboat Springs freshman Kate Ryan takes the faceoff in the first half of a girls lacrosse game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Sailors would go on to lose the game 12-5.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

There is no lack of positive energy surrounding the Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team, even after suffering a 12-5 loss at home on Thursday, April 6.

Up against the top team in the 4A Mountain East division, Steamboat Springs was overwhelmed early by a Battle Mountain onslaught, but was able to keep things interesting in the final 25 minutes.

Steamboat found the back of the net twice in the first half off the sticks of freshman Hailey Znamenacek and junior Grace Alfone but was down 11-2 heading into the second half.

The team was able to regroup significantly in the second half, tallying three goals from Steamboat’s leading scorer, freshman Kate Ryan.

Defensively, the Sailors fended off several Battle Mountain attacks, with junior goalie Sophie Picking letting up just one goal for the full 25 minutes. Steamboat won the second half, 3-1.

Steamboat head coach Liz Diefendorf used the second half victory as a rally cry for the team. The girls celebrated the small victory in a huddle following the game.

“Every half and every timeout we try to really reset ourselves, stay composed and come out with more intensity than we had previously come off with,” Diefendorf said. “No matter the outcome, we always have an emphasis on staying together and staying connected to keep producing until the clock runs to zero.”

Steamboat showed a lot of promise in the half, but did not have enough time to spark a late comeback.

Surrounded by Battle Mountain defenders, freshman Hailey Znamenacek pushes through and scores the first Sailors goal of the Steamboat girls lacrosse game on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Senior captain Allie Keefe said the girls did a phenomenal job of picking each other up at half and maintaining a positive mindset. She believes Steamboat plays really well as a team and that bond keeps everyone in the game no matter the score.

“I’m super proud of the team this year,” Keefe said. “We have a great attitude even when we’re down and we just come out harder and want it more.”

Junior Grace Alfone rips a shot past the Battle Mountain goalie to score in a Steamboat girl lacrosse game on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Sailors drop to 3-4 on the season, but will have a chance to even up their record on Friday night, April 7, against Fruita Monument.

Steamboat hopes to build off the momentum gained from Thursday night’s second half and bring it into Friday to start aggressive and get on the board early. The players are already looking forward to getting back on the field.

“I think we all feel pretty pumped about how we played the second half and we’re going to carry that into tomorrow,” Keefe said.

Battle Mountain 12, Steamboat Springs 5

BM 11 1

SS 2 3

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.