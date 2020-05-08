Celebrating Mother’s Day from any distance

COVID-19 might make celebrating holidays hard, but there's plenty of fun ways to celebrate moms this Mother's Day while in isolation.

Getty Images/stock

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrating the maternal heroes in our lives will undoubtedly look different this year, but with a good attitude and some creative thinking, this Mother’s Day might just be the most special one yet.

To help make your Mother’s Day as excellent as possible, Explore Steamboat brainstormed some adaptable ideas for activities and gifts to help show the moms in your life how much you love and appreciate them.

For moms who can be celebrated in person

After a luxurious sleep-in, start Mother’s Day off right by bringing mom breakfast in bed.

Take her on a favorite hike or bike ride — while following social distancing guidelines — and surprise her with a picnic at the most scenic point you find.

Support Local Journalism Donate



If the mom you’re celebrating is mourning her regular trips to the salon, recreate a spa experience for her at home. Fill a basket with a face mask, nail polishes, body scrubs, candles, her favorite essential oils and the fluffiest towel in the house, make up a pitcher of cucumber water, then press play on a relaxing playlist.

Throw her a fancy tea party or a happy hour with her favorite wines and cheeses. If the weather is nice, turn it into a backyard picnic.

For dinner, turn your dining room into a fancy restaurant. Dim the lights and light some candles; learn how to fold napkins into her favorite animal; write out a menu of the evening’s meal and make sure to refill her water glass before it’s half empty.

If mom’s a movie fan, turn the living room into your own private home theater. Gather an assortment of her favorite movie-watching snacks and pop up a giant batch of popcorn for an all-she-can-eat “concession stand,” and bring out a pile of comfy blankets and pillows for prime seating. Kids might have fun getting crafty and cutting out some “movie tickets” or making posters to serve as the theater marquee and the concession stand menu. Have several of her favorite movies on hand and a few more from her to-watch list.

For moms who can be celebrated from afar

If you’re having to celebrate Mother’s Day from a distance, try a virtual cooking class to connect with your mom.

Getty Images/stock

Arrange for breakfast or brunch to be delivered right to her door through a food delivery service local to mom’s area. Remember to tip generously.

If the mom you’re celebrating is within driving distance but needs to stay more than 6 feet away from you, decorate her front door or front porch with a cheerful springtime wreath, some new potted plants or a string of happy, sentimental photos.

Take her on the vacation she’s always wanted to go on — virtually. Many destinations, including museums, galleries, parks, zoos, aquariums, theme parks and more, are adapting to social distancing measures by offering easily accessible virtual tours. Many offer features including 360-degree views, the ability to “move” through the tour at your own pace and live-streamed attractions.

Have a virtual tea party or wine and cheese pairing happy hour. Get two sets of several of her favorite teas and cookies, or two sets of her favorite wines and cheeses; send one of each to her and keep the other, then over a video conference, you can sip and snack through each pairing together.

Sign up for a virtual cooking class together. Plenty of virtual class websites are offering classes that teach everything from breakfast to dessert and from grilling to vegan cooking, so you’ll be sure to find options that both you and the mom you’re celebrating will love.

Secretly arrange for all her best friends to surprise her with a Zoom happy hour or Zoom dance party.

Throw a virtual Mother’s Day game night connecting the whole family. Games like Yahtzee, Pictionary, Apples to Apples, Cards Against Humanity and others that don’t rely on a single common deck of cards or complicated board are simple to share and play via video, For the more ambitious gamers, board games can work well over video if every household has a copy of the same board game.

Send the mom you’re celebrating a DIY Movie Night kit, complete with DVDs or a streaming subscription, popcorn and candy, and maybe a cozy new blanket or slippers.

Last-minute gift ideas for any mom you’re celebrating

In need of a last minute gift idea? Magazine subscriptions to your mom’s favorites is a gift that keeps on giving.

Getty Images/stock

If you’re looking to snag another gift for the mom you’re celebrating, Steamboat Creates offers an online gallery of local artists and galleries, many of whom are selling and shipping ready-to-go pieces and individualized commissions. The gallery features individual pieces and website information for sculptors, painters, photographers, galleries and more at steamboatcreates.org/visual-arts-crafts.

Gift cards to mom’s favorite local restaurants make great gifts while supporting the restaurants when they need it most as well as offering mom an experience to look forward to. Many local theaters, shops, salons and other establishments also offer gift cards, many of which are available online to be ordered quickly and without contact.

A donation in mom’s name to an organization that’s doing work on the frontlines of the pandemic or supports a cause that she especially values is a meaningful, impactful gift that will be appreciated many times over.

Subscriptions to mom’s favorite newspapers or magazines are gifts that keep on giving for months or years and play an important role in keeping publications afloat.

A final, no-cost gift idea is to make mom a DIY coupon book, filled with all the activities you’ll do to celebrate Mother’s Day — and all the other holidays and birthdays that have been celebrated in isolation — when the world fully re-opens, whether that’s a trip to see a play, a trip to a baseball game, a nice dinner out, a trip to see far-away family members or anything else mom has been missing.

Julia Ben-Asher is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.