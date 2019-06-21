Celebrate the Yampa is Wild mural at Mountain Tap party

Volunteers work on the new “Yampa is Wild” mural under the direction of artist Jill Bergman.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After three years in the making, the Yampa Is Wild mural is complete and will be celebrated at a party Saturday.

The celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at Mountain Tap Brewery. Reggae singer-songwriter Mishka will provide live music.

Steamboat Springs artist Jill Bergman designed the whimsical, earthy mural, which depicts the entire Yampa River, from the headwaters in the Flat Tops to its confluence with the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument.

The mural is a partnership between Friends of the Yampa, Steamboat Creates, the city of Steamboat Springs, Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District and Routt County Search & Rescue. It’s about 70 feet long and 12 feet tall. More than 100 volunteers contributed to painting and other tasks necessary to make the mural a reality.

The outcome of the mural is to engage, inspire and educate people about the Yampa River, to allow for creative expression through art and foster partnerships in hopes of broadening the interpretive scope of what the Yampa River means to Steamboat Springs, the state of Colorado and beyond.

Depending on the weather, the mural will be hung up in the next week or so at its permanent home — the ambulance barn building on the Yampa River Core Trail, between Ninth and 10th streets.

At the party, donation boxes will be available. The celebration is sponsored by Friends of the Yampa, Mountain Tap Brewery, Mountain View Car Wash and Billo.

If you go What: Mural Fundraiser Celebration

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St.

One of the three original prints made by Jill Bergman, which she donated to raise funds for the “Yampa is Wild” mural project.

Courtesy

