Celebrate Mud Season with live music, deals at Steamboat’s food hall

Local music duo Chamberlin Birch will perform from 6-8 p.m. for the food hall's Mud Season Kickoff Party on Friday, April 14, and food specials will be offered by the various vendors while the Commons Bar will have happy hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Proving that shoulder season can still be fun, The Commons Food Hall will host its first Mud Season Kickoff Party on Friday, April 14.

“We’re just trying to celebrate and give everybody an opportunity to kick back and, you know, have the community party together after we all work so gall darn hard this winter,” said The Common’s General Manager Sarah Boerger.

Boerger said this will be the food hall’s first official event, though she admitted that it wouldn’t technically be the venue’s first party.

“We did what we call the soft opening weekend, and it kind of turned into a massive party weekend,” Boerger said. “That was a little bit accidental.”

Despite cold weather and snow in the forecast for this weekend, The Commons mud season party will seek to create a warm-weather atmosphere with a Hawaiian theme.

There will be prize giveaways, both live and on Instagram and though alcohol will be served, Boerger said families and people of all ages are encouraged to come.

“The later it gets, the more adult it gets as far as just the scene in the place, but we love kids being around,” Boerger said.

Local music duo Chamberlin Birch will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the food hall, and food specials will be offered by the various vendors while the Commons Bar will have happy hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boerger said the party will also function to introduce the public to some of the vendors’ mud season deals.

“There’ll be some secret, fun menu items that pop up for the day as well,” Boerger said.

Get a weekly rundown of upcoming concerts, events and fun activities happening in Routt County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

And starting at 3 p.m., a Steamboat local will be preparing cheesesteaks and selling them out of the rear takeout window facing the nearby alley, which will continue until the product runs out.

The Commons Food Hall will then close for renovations on Sunday, April 12, until the beginning of May.

The venue will stop serving food at 9 p.m., and drinks at 10 p.m. but Boerger said the event may continue as long as the party is rolling.