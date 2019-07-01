Celebrate July 4th in the ‘Boat: Schedule of events

Steamboat Springs’ Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In Steamboat Springs, the spirit of July Fourth can’t be confined to just one day. Independence Day celebrations overflow from Wednesday, July 3, to Saturday, July 6, and they’re arguably the busiest, loudest, sparkliest, most root-beer-float-filled days of the year.

This year marks the 116th year of Steamboat’s July Fourth festivities, celebrating not only the country’s independence but also the Yampa Valley’s ranching heritage and local community. This year also is the first since 2016 that Steamboat’s July Fourth festivities feature fireworks. It’s also the first time ever that the celebration includes both a fireworks display and a laser show.

To accommodate the festivities, Lincoln Avenue and Yampa Street will be closed from Fifth to 11th streets from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Eighth Street will also be closed for the annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.

There will be temporary bus stops on Oak Street at Fifth and Third streets for drop-offs and pick-ups by city buses and lodging shuttles.

Schedule of events

Wednesday, July 3

9 a.m. to noon: Ski Jumping Extravaganza, Howelsen Hill

7:30 p.m.: Pro Rodeo Series, Brent Romick Arena

Thursday, July 4

7 to 9:30 a.m.: Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street

8:15 a.m.: Parade check-in, between Fifth and Sixth streets on Yampa Avenue

9:15 a.m.: Roller Ski Competition, downtown Lincoln Avenue

10 a.m.: Fourth of July Parade. Float categories include Best Theme, Best Group, Best Commercial and Best Parade Theme, downtown Lincoln Avenue

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pioneer Day Block Party and Community Concert, Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free After-Parade Picnic, Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Ski Jumping Competition, Howelsen Hill

6:30 p.m.: Pro Rodeo Series, Brent Romick Arena

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks show, followed by a laser show, Howelsen Hill

Friday, July 5

5:30 p.m.: Steamboat Free Summer Concert with North Mississippi Allstars, Howelsen Hill

7:30 p.m.: Pro Rodeo Series, Brent Romick Arena

Saturday, July 6

9 to 10:30 a.m.: Ski Jumping, Howelsen Hill

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market, Seventh and Yampa streets

7:30 p.m.: Pro Rodeo Series, Brent Romick Arena

