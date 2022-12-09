CDPHE Vaccine Bus Returns to Routt County for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations

News in brief, logo



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Vaccine Bus will return to Routt County next week offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

No ID or insurance will be required. If someone is getting a follow-up dose, they should bring their vaccine card. Registration is recommended, but not required.

The vaccine bus stops are as follows:

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15 — The Ponds at Steamboat, 700 Walton Pond Circle, in Steamboat Springs.

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16 — Walmart Parking Lot, 1805 Central Park Drive.

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 18 — The Ponds at Steamboat, 700 Walton Pond Circle.

Register online at MobileVax.us/Western-Slope .