CDPHE Vaccine Bus Returns to Routt County for Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Vaccine Bus will return to Routt County next week offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
No ID or insurance will be required. If someone is getting a follow-up dose, they should bring their vaccine card. Registration is recommended, but not required.
The vaccine bus stops are as follows:
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15 — The Ponds at Steamboat, 700 Walton Pond Circle, in Steamboat Springs.
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16 — Walmart Parking Lot, 1805 Central Park Drive.
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 18 — The Ponds at Steamboat, 700 Walton Pond Circle.
Register online at MobileVax.us/Western-Slope.
