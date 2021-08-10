UPDATE: US 40 between Kremmling, Steamboat reopens after Tuesday crash
Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. Highway 40 followingits closure Tuesday at mile marker 165 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs.
According to CDOT, the highway was closed in both directions shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle went down an embankment on the highway.
