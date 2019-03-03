CDOT to soon start work on bridges in Hayden and Craig

HAYDEN – On Monday, March 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Myers & Sons Construction will begin a bridge maintenance project that will include work on two bridges on U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden, two bridges located along U.S. 40 in Craig and one bridge on Colorado Highway 394 in Craig.

The $2.9 million project will extend the life of the existing bridges through repairs and upgrades. The repairs include adding concrete material where water has washed away the original soils that the bridges relied on for support. The upgrades include an application of new waterproof materials to the structures.

Working hours for the bridge maintenance projects will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on bridges in Craig is expected to occur from March to July and in Hayden from July to September.

No work will take place on the weekends. Motorists can expect single lane closures across the bridges and expect up to 10-minute delays during commute hours. Work is expected to be completed in June 2020.

For additional information about this project, call 970-717-0100, email BridgeMaint@PublicInfoTeam.com or visit https://www.codot.gov/projects/bridge-repairs-craig-hayden.