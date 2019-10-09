CDOT reminds drivers of new traction law ahead of first snowstorm Thursday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With snow expected to start falling early Thursday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that seasonal tractions laws took effect Sept. 1 on Interstate 70.

The new traction law, which was signed May 17 by Gov. Jared Polis, requires vehicles to have all-wheel drive, snow tires or carry chains for the nine months from Labor Day through Memorial Day.

The law also increased the minimum tread depth for tires to three-sixteenths of an inch.

Drivers should also remember to give themselves plenty of time in the morning as commutes will likely take longer.