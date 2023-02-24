CDOT offers high schoolers $5,000 in prize money for distracted driving video contest

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking high school students to create public service announcements about distracted driving for a statewide video contest.

According to CDOT, students can create their own anti-distracted driving video for a chance to win money and be featured in the state transportation agency’s awareness campaign. The contest is part of a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors to decrease distracted driving related fatalities and injuries.

All high school students in Colorado are eligible to enter the contest. Submissions will be accepted through April 10 at CoDot.Gov/Safety/DistractedDriving . The video concepts and production style are up to the students and can be either live-action or animated. Students can also work individually or in groups.

CDOT will announce the contest winners during Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April. Students will compete for $5,000 in prizes, and the winning PSA will be featured as part of CDOT’s distracted driving educational campaign. For safety purposes, no portion of the video can include footage taken inside a moving vehicle.