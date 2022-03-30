CDOT: More than 90% of Colorado adult drivers admit to driving distracted in past week
news@steamboatpilot.com
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a 2021 survey, found 91% of adult drivers had driven while distracted at least once in the week prior.
Beyond that, CDOT reported that more than half of those drivers said they were “often” or “always” distracted when driving.
Common distractions included eating, talking on a cell phone or choosing music or videos on a device.
Timed to coincide with the beginning of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, CDOT is launching a public education campaign in April encouraging people not to use their cell phones when driving.
In 2020, distracted drivers were involved in 10,166 crashes on Colorado roads, resulting in 1,476 injuries and 68 fatalities, according to the state transportation agency.
