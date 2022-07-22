CDOT: Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement begins Monday

Starting Monday, July 25, Colorado State Patrol and 44 local law enforcement agencies will begin the summer seat belt enforcement period.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the annual Click It or Ticket campaign will run through Aug. 5.

As of July 22, 2022, 118 people not wearing seat belts have been killed on Colorado roads, up from 113 people at this time last year.

So far this year, 1,348 seat belt tickets have been issued this year during Click It or Ticket enforcement periods.

CDOT added that 39 of those citations were for improperly restrained children, which carries stiffer penalties.

Agencies with the highest number of citations are Castle Rock Police Department (225), Colorado Springs Police Department (212), Thornton Police Department (190) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (157).

A seat belt violation is a Class B traffic infraction and subject to a $65 fine.