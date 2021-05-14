CD3 voters mixed on Rep. Lauren Boebert’s performance: Week 3

Lauren Boebert, the Republican who represents Colorado’s vast 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in September 2020, in Pueblo West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democratic and Republican voters in each community. This week, voters in Pitkin County are featured.

Roger Nicholson, 84, sits in Aspen earlier this month. Nicholson is a supporter of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. "It was a way to honor my mother in supporting Lauren,” he said of his 2020 vote. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Pitkin County conservative praises Boebert’s background

Roger Nicholson was a longtime supporter of former Republican Rep. Scott Tipton — until he heard Lauren Boebert speak for the first time in 2018.

“(Tipton had) started to get wishy-washy,” Nicholson said. “I saw Lauren as a fighter … and Scott was getting weaker, so I jumped on the Lauren bandwagon. I admire the hell out of her.”

Nicholson, 84, has lived full-time in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District for 11 years, though he’s owned property in Old Snowmass, where he now lives, for more than 20 years. The semi-retired businessman from Southern California is a registered Republican and voted for both Boebert and former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Boebert, in particular, impressed him partly because she reminded him of his mother. His father, an Englishman, and his American mother met during World War II. The relationship didn’t last, and his mother brought him and his brother to the U.S. when they were children and raised them here, he said.

“Because she was courageous, and we had amazing opportunities, we made it,” Nicholson said. “It’s the same story with Lauren. She started with nothing. It was a way to honor my mother in supporting Lauren.”

He said he admired Boebert’s ability to build a family, a business and a political career from nothing. Just as important, Nicholson said he liked her “love of country” and fighting spirit.

“She is treated unfairly, but she doesn’t let it get her down,” he said. “She bites back. She’s tough.”

However, he said it’s too early to rate her performance in Congress. Boebert is in the midst of finding allies and coalitions to defend against threats to immigration and threats to the Second Amendment and needs time to find her way.

“She has not disappointed a single avid backer like me,” Nicholson said. “I think she’s doing all she can be doing under the circumstances of the moment.”

He said he’s a strong supporter of immigration enforcement, a lack of which is “undermining the country.” Nicholson again pointed to his own experience and said he followed the rules for legal immigration, “and we made it.”

“(Boebert) feels strongly that our laws should be followed,” he said.

But more important to Nicholson than that is the bigger picture and restoring a sunnier view of the future in line with the outlook presented in the 1950s and ’60s.

“What matters most to me is the future of this country,” Nicholson said. “(The midcentury’s sunny outlook) has changed into a darker future in the last 15 or 20 years. I have eight grandchildren. I’d like to see their future as powerful as mine was, and I’m not sure about that anymore.”

Without hesitation, Nicholson said he’d vote for Boebert again in 2022.

“I’ve done a lot for her,” he said. “I’ve raised money for her. I’ve been like a missionary for her, and I’m going to continue because I believe in her. Our country needs people like her.”

Erin Smiddy on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Pitkin County voter wishes Boebert would reach across the aisle

Erin Smiddy has lived in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District nearly all her life.

Most of those 45 years have been spent in Aspen, where she lives in employee housing, previously served as a deputy with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and has been a volunteer at the Aspen Fire Department for roughly 15 years.

After an unsuccessful recent bid for the Aspen City Council, Smiddy has been pondering her next move while working at Clark’s Market in Snowmass Village. An unaffiliated voter, Smiddy said she never misses a vote and tends to “lean more Democrat,” though later in a recent conversation, she made her political affiliation a bit clearer.

“I don’t think in my lifetime I’ve voted for a Republican,” Smiddy said. “The only Republican I’ve ever considered (voting for) in my life was John McCain. He was so bipartisan and fair.”

Not surprisingly, Smiddy said she voted for President Joe Biden and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, who ran against Republican Lauren Boebert, in the 2020 election. So far, she said she’s not impressed with Rep. Boebert’s job performance.

“What I know about her is she’s focused on only the ideals she supports,” Smiddy said. “She doesn’t seem to bipartisan anything. She has a very, very one-sided political agenda.

“But I am impressed with how well she’s done considering her lack of experience and disdain to work with anything liberal.”

Smiddy said she couldn’t care less about guns – Boebert’s signature issue – and instead tends to support pro-environment policies, employee housing efforts and addressing affordability issues for local residents like supporting a higher minimum wage.

“I wish everything with her didn’t revolve around Amendment 2,” she said.

Smiddy also had some criticism for Democrats and blamed Mitsch Bush for running a staid, uninspiring and, ultimately, losing campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat in 2020.

“It was Diane Mitsch Bush’s race to lose, and she lost it,” she said. “She should have won it. If it was a younger person with a different platform, I don’t know if Boebert has a chance. But they keep putting these older people up there, and this generation is saying, ‘We don’t want that anymore.’”

In general, she said she thinks modern politics is a quagmire.

“I think it’s a hot mess,” Smiddy said. “It’s the most divided we’ve ever been in my lifetime.”