Causeway offers tasty treats, coffee, boba and a space where good things happen

The Causeway Coffee House opened its doors Friday, bringing Steamboat Springs unique coffee creations like the sopapilla latte and maple breve, handcrafted boba teas like the Purple Tiger and Sweet Ginger Pearl, and other tasty treats.

“This morning, and pretty much since we opened, we’ve just been slinging food out,” Rose Lindquist said. “We really wanted to just be in the heart of Steamboat where we can create community.”

Rose and her husband Matt purchased the coffee shop at 427 Oak St. in June. Before that, Alan and Michelle Hansen owned and operated Mountain Brew — which opened in 2006 by different owners — at that location since 2020.

The Lindquists will run the coffee shop as a family business with their sons Parker and Dawson taking their turn behind the counter and the family’s youngest daughter Aria also offering a helping hand.

The Lindquists are hoping the new shop will appeal to a wide range of people, including those looking for their morning coffee and a bite to eat, as well as high schoolers on their way home after a long day of classes.

For coffee drinkers, Causeway Coffee offers sopapilla latte and maple breve, as well as espresso, cortado, latte, mocha, cappuccino, Americano, drip and cold brew sourced from Seedhouse Coffee Roasters. There is also Chai, matcha, golden milk, hot chocolate, mike steamer and hot tea.

For those that love boba tea, Causeway Coffee offers a large selection of handcrafted beverages made with top quality teas and boba. The tapioca balls that help define boba tea are made in-house. Choices include the popular Purple Tiger, Sweet Ginger Pearl and Red Panda — which is strawberry tea with tropical jellies and edible red glitter.

Light pours into the Casueway Coffee House at 427 Oak St. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

There is also Pink Peach, Green Cream Dream, the Tiger and Coco Paradise. Customers will find creamed lemonades, Italian sodas and iced tea choices, as well as a selection of milk teas and fruit teas.

For those looking for food, Causeway Coffee offers bagels, sandwiches, breakfast burritos and homemade pastries during the day. Customers will also be introduced to waffles on a stick — a corndog sized waffle with a sausage in the middle.

“We have all kinds of house creations,” Matt said. “Banana split, sopapilla waffle on a stick and tiramisu waffle stick.”

Causeway-sbt-071123-logo

But the Causeway Coffee House is about much more than great tasting food and beverages.

The Lindquists said they have been attending the Venue Church — a nondenominational, spirit-filled, gospel-centered Christian Church based in Steamboat — since 2014, and have been pastors since 2021.

The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In the evenings and on Sundays, the space will be used for Venue Church events — including youth groups, small groups and other activities. Matt said outside groups can reserve upstairs spaces for private events or small group meetings when it is available.

“We want to serve and be a blessing to the community, and we wanted this space to be just kind of an extension of, ‘Hey, we’re here for the community and just want to make a space where good things happen.'”