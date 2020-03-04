Caught launching fireworks: The Record for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

8:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a crash between two vehicles at Seventh and Pine streets. The vehicles had moderate damage, but no one was injured.

10:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft from the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner.

11:19 a.m. Deputies received a second report of theft from the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner.

12:39 p.m. Deputies received a third report of theft from the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner.

1:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of illegal dumping from the 1100 block of Manitou Avenue.

4:41 p.m. Police were called about a resident who claimed some personal documents had been stolen from an apartment unit in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

6:09 p.m. Deputies received a fourth report of theft from the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner.

6:49 p.m. Deputies were called about an SUV that hit an elk at mile marker 64 along Colorado Highway 131. The vehicle had heavy damage, but no one was injured.

10:12 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding people having a bonfire party in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

10:53 p.m. Police saw two people ignite some fireworks on the road at Fourth and Pine streets. Officers ensured the people had no more fireworks and gave them a verbal warning.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.