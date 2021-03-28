Caught in the act: The Record for Saturday, March 27

Saturday, March 27, 2021

8:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a car that had been parked in a parking lot near the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the people in the car had pulled over to sleep.

10:30 a.m. Officers received a report of smoke coming from somewhere near the Bob Adams Airport. When they investigated, they were unable to find anything that could have been the source of the smoke that was reported.

1:43 p.m. Officers received a report of some people walking on the side of Pine Street, near the 700 block, that were yelling and cursing at cars as they passed. When officers arrived, the people were gone.

1:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a mother bear and a few cubs trying to break into a dumpster near the 2600 block of Ski Trail Lane. Officers received another call about the bears 45 minutes later. The call was handed over to a wildlife officer.

8:27 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen license plates near the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The license plate is entered into a system of stolen plates, and the situation is still under investigation.

10:59 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded near the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue where someone said they had caught another person in the act of trying to steal their trailer. The caller said they had interrupted the crime in progress, and the person allegedly trying to steal the trailer ran off. Officers later located the person to try to figure out what was happening. The incident is still under investigation.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.