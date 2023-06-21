Cattlemen and Cattlewomen wrap up successful annual convention

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado Cattlewomen finished off their annual convention in Steamboat Springs earlier this week. More than 500 people attended this year’s event.

On Tuesday, CCA hosted its sixth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium began with a morning session titled “State of the Industry: Critical Updates on Critical Issues,” where attendees heard from industry experts on a variety of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Presenters included Dave Weaber, Terrain; Sigrid Johannes, Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; and Ethan Lane, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The afternoon included breakout sessions on federal lands, sustainability and grazing, and wolf introduction. These breakout sessions included insightful presentations and information, as well as robust discussion about each topic area.

Tuesday evening found attendees enjoying the “Mountain Meat-Up” reception and banquet. The evening included award presentations and auctions. CCA wrapped up its event with an association business meeting and awards breakfast, which included recognition of service by CCA members and leaders. Additionally, new association leadership was elected, including 2023-24 CCA President Robert Farnam of Brush.

“We appreciate all our members and allied stakeholders participating in a productive annual convention that included grassroots policy discussions, important industry updates, and, of course, connecting with fellow members and industry stakeholders,” said outgoing President Philip Anderson of Walden.