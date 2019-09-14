Cattle herding competition brings nationwide roster of border collies to Steamboat (with video)

Pete, a border collie owned by Steve Knipmeyer, faces off with a cow during Saturday's Routt County Cattlemen's Classic Stockdog Trial at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill. Knipmeyer traveled from his home in Oklahoma for the competition, which featured 50 dogs from across the country.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fifty of the country’s smartest and best-trained border collies, hailing from Washington, Tennessee and everywhere in between, faced off Saturday during the second annual Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Stockdog Trial at the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill.

The dogs’ handlers blew whistles and sounded commands as the collies herded three cattle through one or more of six gates situated around the arena. The more gates the dogs successfully maneuver, and the quicker they do it, the more points it receives.

Last year’s event was so popular that some of this year’s top competitors will receive cash prizes.

