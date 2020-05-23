Cat stuck in tree: The Record for Friday, May 22, 2020

Friday, May 22, 2020

2:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear wandering outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:18 a.m. A cyclist was riding down Walton Creek Road when a driver pulled out in front of her. The cyclist hit the side of the vehicle, suffering severe injuries. She was taken to the hospital. Police issued the driver a citation for careless driving.

8:54 a.m. Police received a report of some items that were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Wyatt Drive.

9:32 a.m. Police were called to mediate a dispute between a landlord and a tenant in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane.

9:58 a.m. Police were called about a power tool that was stolen from a garage in the 1700 block of Latigo Loop.

10:58 a.m. Police were called about some food that employees had left behind a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The food was attracting bears to the area.

11:47 a.m. Police were called about a drunken man at a bus stop in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man got on a bus before officers arrived.

12:18 p.m. Police were called about the same drunken man, this time at Athens Plaza and Chinook Lane. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

4:24 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 6600 block of Colorado Highway 131 near McCoy.

7:56 p.m. Police were called about a transient man trespassing at a grocery store from which he had been barred in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued him a citation.

8:20 p.m. A fire alarm went off at a dormitory at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. A man staying in one of the rooms was watching over someone’s cat. When the fire alarm went off, the cat escaped outside and got stuck in a tree. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue the cat.

11:14 p.m. Police were called about some items stolen from a car wash in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.