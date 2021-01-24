Cat on the loose: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of someone sleeping in a boiler room near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the person.

8:12 a.m. Officers took a report of stolen medication out of an unlocked vehicle that was parked over night near the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

2:00 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot near the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle had been parked, and the key was left inside.

6:20 p.m. Steamboat officers, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a crash between skiers at the base of the resort. One skier was taken to the hospital.

9:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a car that had driven past some rocks meant to block cars near the 3200 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, the car was no longer there.

10:24 p.m. Officers received a call from someone looking for help corralling their cat, which had escaped and was running around a parking lot near the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. The cat was eventually captured and brought inside.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.