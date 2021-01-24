Cat on the loose: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 23
Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of someone sleeping in a boiler room near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the person.
8:12 a.m. Officers took a report of stolen medication out of an unlocked vehicle that was parked over night near the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.
2:00 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot near the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle had been parked, and the key was left inside.
6:20 p.m. Steamboat officers, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a crash between skiers at the base of the resort. One skier was taken to the hospital.
9:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a car that had driven past some rocks meant to block cars near the 3200 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, the car was no longer there.
10:24 p.m. Officers received a call from someone looking for help corralling their cat, which had escaped and was running around a parking lot near the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. The cat was eventually captured and brought inside.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The quandaries of quarantine: Local public health director explains the process
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When it comes to people complying with COVID-19 quarantines, Routt County Director of Public Health Roberta Smith said the response has been variable.