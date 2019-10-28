Cat bite: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a person hearing what sounded like somebody or something torturing a dog in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers made contact and gave warning to a resident for a barking dog. There were no signs of animal cruelty.
12:39 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the same location, giving a warning to another resident for dogs barking.
1:33 p.m. Officers gave a warning for animals running at large in the 1000 block of Shadow Run Frontage.
4:31 p.m. A person was bitten on the hand by a cat in the 700 block of Critter Court.
9:42 p.m. A driver went into the police department to report their vehicle was struck by a piece of scoria that broke loose from a plow truck as they were driving down the road.
Total incidents: 33
- Steamboat officers had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 9 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
