Cat bite: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

11:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a person hearing what sounded like somebody or something torturing a dog in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers made contact and gave warning to a resident for a barking dog. There were no signs of animal cruelty.

12:39 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the same location, giving a warning to another resident for dogs barking.

1:33 p.m. Officers gave a warning for animals running at large in the 1000 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

4:31 p.m. A person was bitten on the hand by a cat in the 700 block of Critter Court.

9:42 p.m. A driver went into the police department to report their vehicle was struck by a piece of scoria that broke loose from a plow truck as they were driving down the road.

Total incidents: 33

Steamboat officers had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 9 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.