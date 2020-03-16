Cat bite, fraudulent pizza and prostitution: The Record for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Sunday, March 15, 2020

2:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of doors slamming and a possible domestic dispute in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. There was an altercation between roommates, and one of the roommates was charged with harassment.

8:09 a.m. Police responded to a call from an employee from a business in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza. They reported a suspicious person on the roof of a neighboring business. Officers contact the business owners and determined everything was fine.

11:44 a.m. Officers responded to a call about people building ski ramps across the Yampa River Core Trail by Rotary Park.

1:13 p.m. Police responded to a call about a verbal dispute between two drivers, using foul language at the intersection of Chinook Lane and Skyview Lane. Officer contacted both drivers and mediated the situation.

1:39 p.m. Officers were called when a third party observed someone pointing a gun at someone else in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The argument stemmed from driving actions. After one driver confronted the other driver and came at them as if to physically harm them, the other driver pointed a gun. Everyone was charged with disorderly conduct.

4:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a person being bit by a barn cat in the 2500 block of Routt County Road 52E.

5:57 p.m. Police received a call from a third party who said they saw people in a vehicle using drugs, then driving off and swerving in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Officers contacted the vehicle and pulled the female driver over. A male party on the scene was giving conflicting stories. Officers learned the female driver was trying to hire a man to help move a refrigerator and pay him with sexual favors. The woman was charged with a DUI, obstructing a police officer and prostitution.

9:37 p.m. Officer responded to a call of someone ordering a fraudulent pizza at a business on 10th Street.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.