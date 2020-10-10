Cat at-large: The Record for Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 8, 2020

8:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a trespassing call on the 300 block of Anglers Drive and cited a party that had been previously told not to return.

11:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call of someone complaining about an electric bike on Emerald Mountain. The caller was informed the county does not have an ordinance against electric bikes and no further action was taken.

1:04 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a cat at-large on the 300 block of Pine Street. Officers collected the cat.

1:38 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and North Routt Fire District firefighters responded to a 31-year-old man that had fallen off a horse and sustained a broken collar bone near Shield Mountain. The man was airlifted to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

8:38 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report of a backyard fire on the 3000 block of Snowflake Court and educated the residents on the current fire bans in place in Routt County restricting all open flames and campfires.

11:08 p.m. Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Routt County Road 129 after the vehicle struck a deer or elk. A nearby fence was damaged but the driver did not require medical attention.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 27 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.