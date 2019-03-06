Casino Night fundraiser looks to deal more funds to Family Development Center programs in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Break out all those good luck charms and make your way over to The Steamboat Grand on Saturday, March 9, for the Family Development Center’s Casino Night fundraiser. The family-friendly, no-pressure event has been helping raise funds for programs beneficial to Routt County families for almost 26 years.

The fundraiser came about after Family Development Center employees went to Eagle County and witnessed its Casino Night, which benefited early childhood programs there. They brought the concept back to Routt County and the fundraiser became a joint endeavor between Discovery Learning Center and Young-at-Heart, an infant and toddler care center no longer in business.

The fundraiser still primarily benefits Discovery Learning Center, but it also helps support professional development for teachers and Newborn Network programs, which are provided at no cost for local families. According to Colleen Miller, administrative director for the Family Development Center, the fundraiser has raised close to $300,000 for Family Development Center programs since its inception.

Recently, the event started bringing in just over $20,000 each year, and they’re hoping to top last year’s haul of $22,000, a record. Between 150 to 200 people usually attend the event, and there are table sponsors and silent auction donors.

Casino Night also gets strong support from volunteers who range from community members to Discovery Learning Center alumni parents to current parents, staff and family members.

On top of great games, like Texas hold ’em poker, blackjack and roulette, the silent auction is also a big draw. The auction run from 7 to 9 p.m. and features prizes like Colorado Avalanche hockey tickets, WinterWonderGrass VIP passes, one-of-a-kind artwork and even a personal fire truck ride to school. The full list is available at the Casino Night’s Facebook page.

Dealing cards and rolling dice starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at The Steamboat Grand. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and available at All That, the Space Station, Christy Sports and through Discovery Learning Center parents.

