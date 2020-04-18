Casey’s Pond still hiring, offering opportunity to enter healthcare profession in uncertain times

Casey's Pond, a senior living community located in Steamboat Springs, is currently hiring care partners and other positions during this time of COVID-19.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Times have changed for those looking to work in Steamboat Springs, and while many people are dealing with unemployment Casey’s Pond Human Resource Director Leslie Arnold points out there are still opportunities to start and build a career.

“Steamboat is struggling as a whole so to be able to find opportunities to work … and to be able to give people that opportunity I think is really important,” Arnold said. “It’s a great opportunity to start a health care career and to make sure it’s the career for you.”

Arnold said Casey’s Pond is now recruiting care partners, and prospective employees can apply online, and the American Healthcare Association and National Center for Assisted Living are offering eight hours of free nurse aide and care partner training.

“Taking the training gives people a leg up, because they have already gone through some of it, and they can show their competency,” Arnold said. “The folks that take the class know what the job entails.”

Care partners work on the assisted living side at Casey’s Pond providing services like helping deliver meal trays, cleaning laundry and performing other forms of resident care.

Arnold said the job is often a starting point for those that end up going into nursing.

“Casey’s Pond does offer on-site CNA (certified nurses assistant) training, which is a much more intensive educational process,” Arnold said. “So we’re going to be pushing folks to be able to come in as a care partner, come join our CNA class and get their foot in the door, get certified, get on the career ladder and that type of thing.”

Arnold said Casey’s Pond is also hiring for a number of other positions.

“We definitely have full-time, and part-time positions available. These are permanent positions — year-round, benefited positions — with sign-on bonuses for clinical,” Arnold said. “If there is somebody who’s like, ‘Well, I might want to help out for a couple of months,’ that’s great. But if you are somebody saying, ‘I really think that this is the career for me’ that’s awesome.”

Arnold said Casey’s Pond is also working to create a pool of PRN positions where the employee is called in to fill positions when needed. Arnold said that is important right now as caregivers have been pushed to the limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are still some open shifts to be filled, and I don’t want to have our employees get burned out, picking up extra shifts,” Arnold said. “We’re trying to create kind of a backup staff in a PRN or per-diem pool if you will. If we do have issues with either staff getting ill or needing time off or needing that mental break or some self-care, then we’ve got somebody to come in and fill that position.”

Casey’s Pond is also rolling out a Healthcare Hero incentive package for all staff during this time. This is extra pay awarded based on hours worked every pay period.

Currently, Casey’s Pond employs over 75 care partners and CNAs.

“We are always looking for more,” Arnold added.

