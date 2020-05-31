Casey’s Pond resident tests positive for COVID-19

Casey’s Pond reported on Saturday a 12th positive COVID-19 case among its residents.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Another resident at Casey’s Pond has tested positive for COVID-19, the long-term care facility reported Saturday.

The resident, who lives in the Veranda independent living neighborhood, did not exhibit any symptoms, according to Casey’s Pond, but was identified as they continue their regular mass-testing efforts.

The resident is a man in his 90s and is currently in isolation, according to the Routt County Department of Public Health.

“This is not the news we wanted to share at this time, as we have made great strides in vanquishing the virus from our community,” according to the Casey’s Pond website. “We are committed to continue the battle, and we have not let up with our virus mitigation protocols and vigorous virus killing cleanings of the community multiple times a day. We ask residents to wear cloth masks when not in their apartment or suite. All associates are wearing a mask. Team members and all care essential visitors continue to be screened daily, and if anyone has a sign or symptom, they are not allowed to work. We are closely monitoring all residents for symptoms.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The latest positive result came after the fifth round of testing on May 27. Casey’s Pond is still waiting on 103 test results from staff members and 75 results from residents.

With a total of 867 COVID-19 tests performed at Casey’s Pond to date, there have been a total of 12 positive test results among residents, and 12 positives among staff members.

Until May 30, the last positive test — an asymptomatic staff member — was announced on May 18.

Before that, the last positive test result was announced on April 30. The positives at Casey’s Pond have been the only positive test results in Routt County since the end of April. There have been a total of 62 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the health department.

Six deaths among Casey’s Pond residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

Five residents and 10 staff members are listed as recovered, according to the Casey’s Pond website.

Outbreaks have been identified at more than 150 long-term care facilities across Colorado, and at 280 total locations. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurring at a facility within a 14-day period.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.