Casey’s Pond reports 5th death

Casey's Pond reported a fifth death from COVID-19 on Friday, May 1.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A fifth resident of Casey’s Pond has now died due to COVID-19, according to the Casey’s Pond website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that a cherished resident living in the Grove assisted living neighborhood passed away today as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” Casey’s Pond reported Friday. “Our sincerest sympathy to this resident’s family and friends.”

All five COVID-19 deaths in Routt County have been residents of Casey’s Pond.

The long-term care facility also announced one more positive COVID-19 results for a staff member.

“The associate worked in the Grove assisted living neighborhood today, had no symptoms, wore a mask as required and was immediately sent home as soon as we received the test results,” Casey’s Pond reported Friday.

While the positive cases among residents had been restricted to the assisted living neighborhood, on April 19 Casey’s Pond announced a resident in the Harbor memory support neighborhood tested positive.

As of Friday, Casey’s Pond reported a total of 11 positive results among residents and 11 among team members out of a total of 312 tests administered to date — a number that had been previously overstated as 327 but was corrected.

As of Friday, Casey’s Pond’s executive director reported that four residents and seven staff members have fully recovered.

Six test results for staff members are pending.

As of midday Sunday, Routt County Public Health Officials reported 64 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the county, with 53 of those listed as recovered. A total of 1,155 tests have been administered.

