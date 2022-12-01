Carol karaoke and free family portraits headline Very Steamboat Holiday Festival

With mom Traci Allen standing behind him, George Allen, 5, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas following the lighting of Steamboat Springs' Christmas tree at the Routt County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Santa will be in his study at the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.

If walking through Steamboat didn’t already feel like being in a movie, the Very Steamboat Holiday Festival will transport attendees to the sweetest, cheesiest scene of their favorite winter flick.

“It’s really a day of community, before the flights start to come downtown and see each other,” said Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich. “Maybe get a little bit of Christmas shopping done before the rush. … It gives us all a chance to enjoy things and enjoy each other’s company before it gets too busy.”

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sixth Street between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street.

“It’s called a Very Steamboat Holiday Festival because it’s very Steamboat,” Popovich said. “It’s not terribly serious. It’s really just about being yourself and having fun. It’s non-denominational. Everybody is welcome.”

There will be 20 vendors, twice as many as last year, selling locally made products, perfect for those still shopping for gifts.

“We weren’t sure how it would work last year with the weather and the weather was so good last year we decided to double the amount of vendors and it’s probably going to snow this year,” said Popovich.

Even if there is snow falling, there will be chili and hot cocoa to help people stay toasty, as well as fire pits for roasting smores and keeping warm.

The cocoa is extra fun because people can pick a mug to use, courtesy of Alpine Bank, which helps stockpile mugs from LiftUp and other donations for sustainable sipping at the festival.

“You pick out your crazy, silly mug and get your hot chocolate,” Popovich said.

Additionally, area 4-H members will be hosting a craft and cookie decorating table to entertain the younger attendees.

Santa will be in his study on the lawn at the Routt County Courthouse between noon and 4 p.m.

Families shouldn’t miss the festival as photographer Danielle Zimmerer will be there taking free family photos for people to potentially use on holiday cards.

“This is her annual gift of photography to the community,” said Popovich. “She sets up this beautiful living roomscape outside on the courthouse lawn and you can have your photo taken and she posts them the next day and you can download your photos and people use them for cards. She’s an amazing photographer and she does such beautiful shots of people. The photos she takes on this day are always spectacular.”

One of the biggest hits of the holiday festival last year was carol karaoke, so it’s back this year to keep spirits high.

“It’s fun to have some cocoa and some chili, but it’s stupid fun to sing karaoke carols in the middle of the street,” Popovich said. “It was on the list of must keeps.”

Main Street Steamboat puts on the festival with the help of Del’s 3 Triangle Ranch and Alpine Bank.

