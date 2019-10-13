Carl Nordquist: Is 2A result of shortage of funds or misguided priorities?

Regarding the proposed new city property tax 2A for fire and emergency services, I assume our city leaders would consider fire and emergency services a very high priority when budgeting for city services. Probably number one.

If the items covered in 2A were properly prioritized at the top of the city’s budget, there would be item(s) presently at the bottom that would drop out. With appropriate prioritization, it is these dropped items that are really initiating a new city property tax. It would be interesting to know what these items are.

Is the problem a shortage of funds or misguided priorities. Or what am I missing?

Carl Nordquist

Steamboat Springs