Cardboard crafts, big splashes to mark end of 2021-22 ski season at Steamboat Resort

Griffin Harvey works on this year's entry into the Cardboard Classic, which will take place Saturday, April 10, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

The ski season is coming to a close this weekend, and for the first time since 2019, Steamboat Resort is bringing back the Cardboard Classic and Splashdown Pond Skimming events to celebrate a successful 2021-22 season.

“We’re really excited to bring back these amazing season closer events,” said Maren Franciosi, communications manager for Steamboat Resort. “It’s just a really great way to put a cap on the season.”

The weekend festivities will begin Saturday, April 9, as the 40th annual Cardboard Classic makes its return to the base of the resort with 50 homemade crafts making their way down the Stampede ski run.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with registration and check-in, and from 11-11:30 a.m. crafts will be judged in eight categories including Coca-Cola Classic, most creative, best individual craft, best reproduction, judges choice, best customs, crowd favorite and best engineering.

At 11:30 a.m., the racing will begin with the 17-and-under class, followed by the 18-and over race.

The crafts will be limited to six people and must be constructed using only glue, string, cardboard, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, packing tape, balloons and other decorations.

Children under 4 years old will not be allowed in the crafts and no pets. Adults must accompany children 4-10 and a parent or guardian must sign a release form for children ages 17 and under.

Henry Crump stands inside his team's entry into this year's Cardboard Classic, which will take place Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

“It’s been boring the last couple of years with COVID,” said Griffin Harvey, a seventh grader at Steamboat Springs Middle School. “It’s fun, so it’s always nice to come back and do the Cardboard Classic.”

Griffin and the members of his youth hockey team have been working on their craft for the past couple of weeks.

“Griffin didn’t say this, but our goal is not just to go fast down the hill, but the ski resort puts out that carnage video where they show all the crafts that hit the bottom, break apart and people fall out,” Wendy Harvey said. “We want to make the video.”

Registration is still open, and the top teams will receive prizes from Steamboat Resort and its partners, as well as crafted trophies made by the Steamboat Resort Marketing Department.

Dylan Gibson, front, works with Fisher Gibson to create an entry for this year's Cardboard Classic, which will take place Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

“The building part is really fun,” Griffin Harvey said. “But my favorite part is always going down the hill … and the spray painting.”

The Cardboard Classic is one of the longest running events at the resort behind the Bud Light Cowboy Downhill, which celebrated 48 years back in January.

The Classic, however, is not the only must-see event on the calendar this weekend.

On Sunday, those who venture to the ski area for the final day will have a chance to watch skiers race down the Stampede ski run in an attempt to glide across a pond full of ice-cold water as the Splashdown Pond Skimming Championship returns. This will be the 15th time for the popular spectator event.

“I’ve only done it once, and that was a long time ago,” said Cody Winters, who will judge this year’s event. “You got to go fast and stay in the backseat. It’s kind of intimidating, but the faster you go, the more chances you have of getting through. No doubt, it sounds like surfing once you’re on the water — snowboarding right to surfing.

This year Winters, a 2022 Olympic Alpine snowboarder, will join fellow Olympians Mick Dierdorff and Erin Nemec on the judges stand.

“I think the main part of the judging is the outfit and the costume part of it, and who’s having the most fun. That’s what’s really exciting to judge,” Winters said. “Steamboat is so fun during the spring. There are always good vibes, and everyone’s out having fun.”

Sunday’s event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. followed by the competition at 1 p.m.

