CARbon-Free Challenge returns for month of June

The annual CARbon-Free Challenge is back this year. Local commuters are challenged to bike, walk or skate to work and errands to save energy and protect clean air.

Organized by the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, the challenge in June 2022 collectively prevented 4.1 tons of carbon-dioxide emissions when the participants ditched gasoline vehicles.

The challenge will help residents form new traveling habits and reduce transportation emissions.

Participants will log their miles and can participate as a solo rider, family of up to six people or an adult team of up to four people. Participants can track miles for commuting, running errands or going out while using an alternative form of travel such as walking, biking, longboarding, rollerblading and more.

Riders who commit to taking alternative transportation at least once a week can earn prizes from local business sponsors. More information and registration are available online at YVSC.org/carbon-free-challenge .

“Transportation remains one of the largest sectors of emissions across Routt County and greater Colorado. Not only do the emissions contribute significantly to climate change but transportation pollutants can also have adverse impacts on human health such as asthma, reduced lung capacity and respiratory illness,” according to organizers at YVSC.