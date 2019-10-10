Caravan to WonderGrass rolls into town for evening of music, eats, family-friendly fun

The Shook Twins perform at a previous WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs. Steamboat will be hosting the Caravan to WinterWonderGrass for the first time Friday at the Depot Art Center.

Tobin Voggesser/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s officially winter bluegrass festival season. Following last week’s announcement of the WinterWonderGrass 2020 lineups, the Caravan to WonderGrass rolls into Steamboat Springs on Friday, Oct. 11, for the annual kickoff celebration.

For the first time in the four years WinterWonderGrass has held its Colorado festival in Steamboat Springs, the Caravan is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Depot Art Center as part of a new partnership between festival organizers and Steamboat Creates, formerly Steamboat Springs Arts Council. The event is also set earlier in the evening than in past years and is family-friendly.

“We are thrilled to host the event for the first time, as the Depot Art Center is a fabulous place for the community to gather to relish in and appreciate the arts of any kind,” said Steamboat Creates Director of Programs and Facility Sylvie Piquet. “We look forward to a growing relationship between Steamboat Creates and WinterWonderGrass to elevate our local musical talent and bring high-quality musicians and performances to Steamboat Springs.”

The evening offers eats from Skull Creek Greek’s food truck and a bar sponsored by Mythology Distillery and Butcherknife Brewing Co., as well as discounted WinterWonderGrass festival tickets sans processing fees and merchandise. Proceeds from drink sales benefit Steamboat Creates. And, of course, there’s live music.

Playing as the most recent edition of WinterWonderGrass Allstars, local musician Jay Roemer will be joined by bassist Matt Cantor, fiddle player Eve Panning and mandolin player Johnny Miller, followed by Steamboat’s Buffalo Commons. Cantor, Panning and Miller play in Denver’s soulful bluegrass group The Lonesome Days, which played at the 2019 festival.

“It’s really important for us to always spend time in and acknowledge the community where we produce,” said WinterWonderGrass founder Scotty Stoughton, who recently relocated with his family to Steamboat Springs. “It’s something (the whole team) all looks forward to.”

If you go What: Caravan to WonderGrass

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Fun as the Caravan is, the fun isn’t the only thing to look forward to.

“It’s an opportunity to speak with people and engage with the community. ” Stoughton said. “I love creating an opportunity for people who normally wouldn’t talk to come together. We want to be a space where people can safely converse, collaborate and inspire.”

The event also serves to invite the community to share their thoughts surrounding the festival.

“We welcome the positive, the negative, the input, all of it,” Stoughton said.

“WinterWonderGrass sets a great example of involving the community where it’s held,” said Roemer, who’s played sets in the past several festivals. “And it’s a whole heck of a lot of fun.”

After the event at the Depot Art Center, the Caravan continues with an after-party at Schmiggity’s, with music by The Lonesome Days.

