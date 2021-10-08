Caravan show rallies excitement for this year’s WinterWonderGrass

WinterWonderGrass is returning to Steamboat this February, and this weekend, this season’s iteration of Caravan to WinterWonderGrass will roll into town once again. The show will take place from 2-7 p.m. Sunday outside at Snow Bowl Steamboat and will feature performances by Buffalo Commons and Bonfire Dub.

WinterWonderGrass founder and producer Scotty Stoughton is also a frontman for the band Bonfire Dub.

“Every year, we do a local caravan show,” Stoughton said. “The goal is to rally and get together with local families and the community and give them some free music and give back to the community that hosts WinterWonderGrass each year.”

The family-friendly show is free, with a suggested donation of $10. WinterWonderGrass merchandise will be up for grabs and tickets for the weekendlong event will be raffled off.

If you go What: Caravan to WinterWonderGrass featuring Buffalo Commons and Bonfire Dub When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 Where: Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza How much: Free

Buffalo Commons lead singer Tyree Woods said the band has played at several caravan shows in the past few years and has many years of involvement with WinterWonderGrass.

“The great thing about everything that Scotty gets involved in is that it’s one part business and another part community,” said Woods. “He’s always trying to bring people together. There are people who come to these events every year, and it’s like seeing old friends. They know the bands and the vibe, and that’s what keeps bringing them back.”

Woods said the caravan show is a great time to get people excited for WinterWonderGrass, especially since it wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s been two years, and that’s too long,” he said. “I feel really lucky that we have something like this in our county and that we can always rely on it for a really cool time.”

WinterWonderGrass began in 2013 as a small, homegrown music festival in Edwards, before it found a new home base in Steamboat in 2017. Now, the festival brings over two dozen world-class bluegrass bands to Steamboat each winter, as well as craft beers, food trucks and fun for the entire family.

This year’s festival will take place Feb. 25-27 with headliner Trampled by Turtles already announced, along with The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sierra Hull, Lindsay Lou and Tejon Street Corner Thieves. For the past six months, a new band has been announced along with a pop-up sale of tickets; the majority of the tickets will go on sale Oct. 20, with the rest of the weekend’s lineup announced then and finalized in November.

For Stoughton, who has produced festivals all over the country, there is no place like Steamboat.

“From a band’s perspective, they all want to come here because they’re welcomed by the community,” he said. “Steamboat is the most welcoming, open and positive community, and the festival provides an opportunity to feel a lot of pride in this town. It’s a chance to shine the light on the music culture and heritage here in Steamboat.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.