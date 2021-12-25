Car crashes after snowstorm: The Record for Friday, Dec. 24
Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
7:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver on South Lincoln Avenue and High Point Drive.
8:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted two drivers on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
9:51 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury motor vehicle crash on Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
10:30 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in a business parking lot.
7:28 p.m. Officers mediated a fight on Whistler and Walton Creek roads.
Total incidents: 57
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
