One person suffered serious injuries in Sunday car crash in Steamboat Springs

A two-vehicle crash that closed part of U.S. Highway 40 near the Dream Island apartments in Steamboat Springs on Sunday Feb. 19 resulted in one person suffering serious injuries and another person sustaining minor injuries.

According to Steamboat police, a hatchback sedan was headed east when the sedan veered into the westbound lane and hit a full-sized pickup.

The driver of the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue before being taken to the hospital.

Authorities said investigators have not been able to identify why the sedan veered into oncoming traffic. Due to the driver’s injuries, authorities were not able to speak with the driver on scene.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck. The names of the injured individuals have not been released.

