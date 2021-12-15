Car crash outside post office: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 14
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash without injuries outside of the U.S. Post Office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:04 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Emerald Park.
7:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a stolen ID in the 80 block of Fourth Street in Yampa.
10:46 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about an animal in the 300 block of Clifton Avenue in Yampa.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Car crash outside post office: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 14
10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash without injuries outside of the U.S. Post Office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.