Car crash outside post office: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 14

10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash without injuries outside of the U.S. Post Office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:04 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Emerald Park.

7:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a stolen ID in the 80 block of Fourth Street in Yampa.

10:46 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about an animal in the 300 block of Clifton Avenue in Yampa.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.