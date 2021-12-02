Car crash outside Howelsen: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 1

3:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a suspicious-looking vehicle in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

9:50 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal at Stehley Park in the 500 block of North Park Road.

1:03 p.m. Officers received a call about a person who was suspected to be intoxicated driving recklessly in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

1:27 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Hilltop Parkway.

4:26 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury crash outside of Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

Total incidents: 34

• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.