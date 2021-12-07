Car crash outside driver’s license office: The Record for Monday, Dec. 6
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
9:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noninjury car crash outside of the driver’s license office in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.
10:04 a.m. Officers received a report of an instance of fraud in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 20 in Steamboat.
10:16 a.m. Officers assisted Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies in responding to a complaint about a driver on Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue.
2:03 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:28 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance inside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
8:52 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal bite in the 8000 block of Routt County Road 65 in Hayden.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
