Car crash outside courthouse: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 2

6:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers collected a piece of lost property from Ace Hardware in the 2100 block of Curve Court.

7:18 a.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a driver in the area of Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue.

10:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 31000 block of Aspen Ridge Road.

4:21 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash outside of the Historic Routt County Courthouse in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:55 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the area of Meadow Lane and Village Drive.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.