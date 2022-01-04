Car crash in Hayden: The Record for Monday, Jan. 3

Monday, Jan. 3

8:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 37000 block of Tree Haus Drive.

11:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report about a stolen vehicle on Twelfth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

4:35 p.m. Officers were called to an animal on the loose in the 300 block of River Road.

5:59 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. Deputies did not specify whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

7:48 p.m. Officers were called to a theft at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.