Car crash at Gondola Transit Center: The Record for Friday, Jan. 14
Friday, Jan. 14
3:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.
8:33 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle crash at the Gondola Transit Center. No injuries were reported.
8:41 a.m. Officers were called to investigate a hit-and-run on Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
9:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a business in Yampa.
4:08 p.m. Officers were called to a vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. No injuries were reported.
9:28 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents, like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
