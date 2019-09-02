Car containing passengers reported to be parked: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

2:51 a.m. A person reported that a vehicle with people in it was parked behind a store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers could not locate the car.

3:15 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist Rio Blanco County in extinguishing an abandoned campfire near Rio Blanco County roads 8 and 97 in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.

4:31 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist Steamboat Bike Park patrol.

4:58 p.m. Steamboat medics were called to assist someone who was unconscious in a hot spring in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

5:18 p.m. Steamboat medics were called to assist bike patrol on the Why Not Trail at Steamboat Resort.

6:38 p.m. A person was cited for shoplifting after reportedly taking $31 worth of food from a store in Central Park Plaza.

8:48 p.m. Steamboat medics were called to assist someone who had symptoms of poisoning or overdose in the 3100 block of Burgess Creek Road.

8:52 p.m. A woman failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into an embankment on Routt County Road 36. She suffered minor injuries. Steamboat police, Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Fire Rescue medics responded to the scene.

9:14 p.m. A person reported someone entered their home while they were absent in the 800 block of Pamela Lane. The incident is under investigation.

11:42 p.m. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment after pushing another person at a restaurant in the 10 block of Eighth Street.

Total incidents: 66

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters and medics responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.