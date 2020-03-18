Canyon View at Catamount Ranch

Editor’s Note: Sponsored content brought to you by Darlinda Baldinger, Sotheby’s Realty

Awe-inspiring views, custom Craftsman-style construction and slide-the-slippers-on livability highlight Canyon View, a home listed by Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty that’s as special as its surroundings.

Nestled on six acres along the 12th green and rolling mountains of Catamount Ranch and Golf Club, the 7,121-square-foot, six-bedroom home was designed by Bill Rangitsch of Steamboat Architectural Associates, with attention to detail in everything from its custom stone, tile and woodwork to open, vaulted-ceiling layout radiating out from a cherry-banistered central stairway.

Flanked by majestic aspen trees, a stone walkway leads to the main entrance where you’re greeted with a commanding view of Walton Creek Canyon, the steepest in the entire Mount Zirkel mountain range. With the home oriented east to catch the sun rising above the Park Range, the canyon’s shadows shift throughout the day, making every sunset different. “It’s like Hawaii in the Rocky Mountains, with rainbows and deep shades of reds and golds,” says owner Gary Nelson. Over the roar of Walton Creek you’ll also see moose, elk, deer and even bear as the steam wisps off your morning coffee.

If the views are custom, so is the interior, from stained-glass lighting and granite countertops to custom tile work in the home’s nine bathrooms (seven full, two half). The kitchen — with custom rustic cherry cabinetry, red fir flooring, granite countertops and island, and high-end appliances — abuts an open living room with Colorado sandstone gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows letting the full expanse of Walton Canyon inside. A Tiffany-style chandelier hangs in the adjacent dining room. Above the back porch, a path leads to the top of a hill where a fire pit offers 360-degree views of the entire valley.

The home’s comfort stems from 10 interconnected rooms radiating off the main floor, all sporting incredible views and Craftsman-style woodwork. Off the living and dining rooms is the master bedroom wing with three glass walls offering sweeping canyon views and a deck above a gurgling waterfall and garden. In the master bath, a double vanity connects a spacious his-and-her shower, augmented by custom tiles and a luxurious spa tub. Other sleeping quarters include four spacious guest suites, each with their own custom-tiled bathrooms.

Downstairs lies a six-person bunkroom and playroom, as well as family/great room with a full bar augmenting a built-in inglenook fireplace with red oak mantle. Beautifully grained rift-cut red oak and artisan tiles complement a circular dance floor encouraging children to perform.

“It’s a very warm and tranquil home in a special setting, with incredible details and craftsmanship,” says listing broker Darlinda Baldinger.

This detailing shines through further in the home’s seven different types of wood finishes, including cherry beams and tongue-and-groove cedar ceilings framed with kiln-dry cherry posts and columns. Smooth, rustic alder trim gives the guest suites and bunkroom a western feel along with rustic cherry flooring in the living areas and red fir in the kitchen. Anchoring it all is a centralized clear-cherry staircase off a 12-foot-wide entryway extending through a trio of floors with three landing areas and a top study. East and west windows cast gallery-like light for artwork on all three floors. “It’s one of the most beautiful art gallery spaces around with perfect natural lighting,” Nelson says.

Throw in the amenities of Catamount Ranch & Club, as well as surround sound, air conditioning, a three-car garage with ample storage, mudroom with cubbies, and a custom, temperature-controlled (55 degrees), 1,500-bottle wine room and you have everything you need for entertaining groups and family in a warm, inviting home as welcoming as its surroundings.

“It’s a very flexible home,” says Nelson. “It accommodates our large family perfectly whenever they visit. And the views of Walton Canyon and the surrounding mountains are amazing — every day is different, be it rainbows or alpenglow.”