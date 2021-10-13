Candidate Q&A: Jeff Clyncke

Editor’s note: Steamboat Pilot & Today has asked each of the local candidates in the 2021 Election on Nov. 2 to participate in a Q&A to better inform voters, asking the same questions related to each specific office. Visit SteamboatPilot.com/election for the latest election news and information.

Jeff Clyncke is running for South Routt School District Board of Education District 6.

Jeff Clyncke.

Courtesy photo

Why are you running for school board?

I took on this newest endeavor of running for school board to help support and stand up for our kids and our community, and to protect our school system that is always evolving and advancing. I believe that it is important to support our community and stand up for it to maintain a high level of excellence that our school district has always strived for. I believe that being a voice for our kids and our community is a very big responsibility because we need people that will listen to and represent all of us and is willing to speak up and protect our values of a small community.

What improvements would you make to better facilitate communication and the exchange of ideas between parents and the school board?

I feel that our school board does a good job of having communications between them and the community. I would just like to emphasize that as a representative of the community I would be there to communicate with the members of the community. It is always important to keep all channels of communication open and understand that there are always different points of view but all sides have to be looked at.

How will you ensure that curriculum and its delivery is fair, balanced and aligned with Colorado state curriculum guidelines?

The way that I would ensure that the curriculum guidelines are met is by making sure we have the proper staff and support system in our school district and reviewing any recommendations given to the board.

How would you rate the school district’s response to COVID-19 and what would have wanted to see done differently?

I feel that our school district has done a good job of following guidelines that they have been mandated to follow and guidelines for proper mitigation plans from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

How do you view the state of the district and the quality of education it is providing students?

I feel our school district is producing a high quality of education for our students. The school district has been on consistent increase on performance based testing and is now one of the top ranking schools in northwest Colorado. On top of that we have one of the best Agricultural programs in the state, which has led multiple students to national recognition and even representing the State on a national level. South Routt has a great atmosphere that helps our youth to pursue excellence on whatever path they desire when they get there chance to move on to the next level in their future endeavors.