Candidate Q&A: Alicia Doolin

Editor’s note: Steamboat Pilot & Today has asked each of the local candidates in the 2021 Election on Nov. 2 to participate in a Q&A to better inform voters, asking the same questions related to each specific office. Visit SteamboatPilot.com/election for the latest election news and information.

Alicia Doolin is running for Hayden School District Board of Education.

Alicia Doolin.

Courtesy photo

Why are you running for school board?

Running for school board is a natural next step for me to continue supporting the Hayden School District teachers, staff and students. I’ve been a substitute teacher in Hayden for eight years. After getting my real estate license five years ago, I decided to continue substitute teaching because I understand teachers need to be able to have time off without putting a burden on their co-workers to cover their class. I’ve also had the privilege of being a member of the Hayden Valley Elementary PTO and Health and Wellness Team for the past six years. My joy in both of these organizations is the opportunity to support students and staff. Running for school board gives me an opportunity to make an even greater impact on the school district and Hayden community.

What improvements would you make to better facilitate communication and the exchange of ideas between parents and the school board?

As a parent with children in the school district, I appreciate and welcome clear, open, honest communication with teachers, community members and other parents. I look forward to bringing my experiences and everyday conversations to the school board. I also feel the current monthly parent/community town hall conversation/discussion the district has offered has been a great resource for parents and community members to ask questions and express opinions. I hope to continue attending these and encourage not only parents but community stakeholders to attend and bring questions.

How will you ensure that curriculum and its delivery is fair, balanced and aligned with Colorado state curriculum guidelines?

If elected, as a new board member, I look forward to the opportunity to learn and understand the curriculum the school district is currently using, while also learning and understanding Colorado state curriculum guidelines. Once I have a broad understanding of both of these, I feel I will be better prepared to ensure the delivery is fair, balanced and aligned.

How would you rate the school district’s response to COVID-19, and what would have wanted to see done differently?

I would like to express my gratitude to Nurse Anna as she has gone above and beyond to work closely with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to ensure the district stays as healthy as possible while also trying to keep students learning in-person as much as possible. The district was able to get a granted position for a part-time support person in the much-busier-than-years-past nurse’s office. I also would like to thank the custodial staff as they ensure all areas of the school are disinfected and cleaned to new pandemic standards.

How do you view the state of the district and the quality of education it is providing students?

My current view of the district is passionate teachers providing education to our students with resources they have available. I would like to help ensure our teachers are supported and given the opportunity to grow in their careers right here in Hayden. Recruiting and retaining quality teachers is a challenge I see with our district.

I’m interested in exploring the opportunity of possible teacher housing on the vacant land where the school was located to support recruiting. The new school is a pivotal moment for the entire valley to utilize every aspect of the building from academics to athletics, agricultural to Vo-tech. I would hate to miss the opportunity to take advantage of this incredible new facility. My goal as a school board member is to take advantage of this opportunity by recruiting quality teachers to this area, helping them with housing options, and eventually making Hayden their home.