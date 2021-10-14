Candidate Q&A: Aden Morrison

Editor’s note: Steamboat Pilot & Today has asked each of the local candidates in the 2021 Election on Nov. 2 to participate in a Q&A to better inform voters, asking the same questions related to each specific office. Visit SteamboatPilot.com/election for the latest election news and information.

Aden Morrison is running for Hayden School District Board of Education.

Aden Morrison.

Courtesy photo

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for school board because I feel the need to give back to a community that helped my family in a time of need. I am a person who is a listener and a person who thinks things through before making a decision, and have learned through the past year of serving on the Hayden School Board that this is very important. I have two children in the Hayden schools and have been a middle school boys basketball coach for several years, so I have strong connections to the schools.

What improvements would you make to better facilitate communication and the exchange of ideas between parents and the school board?

I think that it is very important for school board members to hold themselves accountable for communication and for reaching out to the community. I would like to help our district form a strategic plan that includes planned communications to our parents and engages the community.

How will you ensure that curriculum and its delivery is fair, balanced and aligned with Colorado state curriculum guidelines?

I think it is important to develop a curriculum that is relevant to the students current lives while planning for their future, all the while keeping in mind the environment that they are in.

How would you rate the school districts response to COVID-19, and what would you have wanted to see done differently?

I think the Hayden School District did a very good job of handling the epidemic and staying in person after the initial shutdown. I don’t think the district was fully prepared for the shutdown and transition to remote learning but has done a great job of transitioning and preparing for future obstacles.

How do you view the state of the district and the quality of education its providing students?

I view the state of the Hayden School District as improving. The Hayden School District has dealt with a lot of staff and administration changes in the past few years and, through the bumps in the road, is providing a quality education in a rural area. With the addition of the RISE program, the district is better suited to address the needs of our small town.