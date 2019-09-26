Candidate drops out of Steamboat city council race

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The race for the Steamboat Springs City Council’s at-large seat has gotten a little tighter.

Candidate David Gibbs dropped out of the election for personal reasons, he said in an email to the Pilot & Today.

Jason Lacy and George Krawzoff are in the running for the at-large city council seat for a two-year term.

Incumbents Robin Crossan and Heather Sloop are running unopposed in Districts 1 and 3 respectively, and Michael Buccino is running unopposed to represent District 2.