Can you still skin at Steamboat Resort after closing day?

Elisa Maines climbs Mount Werner during Cody's Challenge in 2015. Following its closure on Sunday, April 16, uphill skiing will be made available to pass holders at the resort prior to 9 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. daily.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Despite its official closure on Sunday, April 16, Steamboat Resort will continue its availability for uphill access to passholders until further notice.

The mountain will be available to uphill users prior to 9 a.m. or after 4:30 p.m. daily. Those who do not reach the top of Thunderhead or Storm Peak by 9 a.m. are required to turn around.

Crews will be working across Mount Werner using heavy machinery and plowing road cuts to prepare for improvements being made this summer and uphill travelers are advised to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

Available routes take skiers and split boarders from the base area up Vogue to Heavenly Daze to the top of the gondola and from Thunderhead Express up Why Not to BC Ski Way down to the bottom of Storm Peak Express and up Ego to Tornado Lane to Buddy’s.

Mountain resources such as bathrooms, water fountains and patrol will not be available and all uphill access is at the recreators own risk. Any emergencies on the mountain should be directed to 911.

A full explanation of uphill regulations and policies is outlined at Steamboat.com/uphill .

