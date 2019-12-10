Campfire under a bridge: The Record for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

10:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers along with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Steamboat Ski Patrol responded to the 2000 block of Après Ski Way near the Fetcher Base of Steamboat Resort for a report of an unattended death. The individual was reported to have died from what appeared to be a medically-related incident. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

4:43 p.m. Steamboat officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Mount Werner Road and Routt County Road 14 where it was reported that a transient male was burning a campfire under a bridge that crosses the Yampa River.

5:07 p.m. A man and woman had a verbal argument in the 200 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

6:44 p.m. A dispute over parking between two people led to Steamboat officers issuing citations in the 2000 block of Alpenglow Way.

7:33 p.m. A pair of skis and poles were reported stolen from the 2000 block of Village Inn Court.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.